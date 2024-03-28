Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance
BATS:PJUL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 25,281 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.