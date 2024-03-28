Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.56) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of LON:AXL traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 22.80 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,911. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of £65.18 million, a P/E ratio of 745.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

