Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.56) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of LON:AXL traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 22.80 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,911. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of £65.18 million, a P/E ratio of 745.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
