Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 12.7%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.31. Approximately 861,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 527,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$351.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.50 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 151.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

