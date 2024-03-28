Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCTS. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 869,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 700,155 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 362,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,192 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of CCTS stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

