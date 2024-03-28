CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $5.89 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.
About CareCloud
