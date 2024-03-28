Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Shares of Chanson International stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 68,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

