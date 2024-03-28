Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.43. 99,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,729. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

