Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

