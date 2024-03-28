Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 68,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

