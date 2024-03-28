Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUFree Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 68,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.