Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

