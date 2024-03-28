CPA Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 455,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,262. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.