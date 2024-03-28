Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$16.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 195,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.78.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

