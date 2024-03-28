DDD Partners LLC Has $14.32 Million Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe accounts for 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 27.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 22.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWPX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

