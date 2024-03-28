Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 2.1%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $221.33 and last traded at $221.74. Approximately 62,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 672,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.11.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.17.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after buying an additional 129,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.