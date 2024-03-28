Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $778.69 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $334.58 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $739.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $727.96 and a 200-day moving average of $636.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

