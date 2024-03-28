Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.89

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.89 and last traded at $113.74, with a volume of 72822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.