Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Chris A. Rallis Sells 2,114 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 2,114 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $23,190.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

