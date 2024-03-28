First Pacific Financial Has $327,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 859,420 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,782,000.

Shares of SPYX opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

