First Pacific Financial Sells 249 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,096,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $322.25 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.16, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.