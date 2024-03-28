First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.