Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 209.7% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 82,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.96.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.