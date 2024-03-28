Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 209.7% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 82,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 40,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

