Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Grab Price Performance
NASDAQ:GRABW remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Grab has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRABW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grab by 216.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $788,000.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
Featured Stories
