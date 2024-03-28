Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 14,871,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 53,858,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

