Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 7,049 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,292. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.