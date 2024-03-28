Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 595,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,042. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

