Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the February 29th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of HSCS stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 1,367,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,469. The company has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSCS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 55.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 246.1% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58,303 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 896.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 255,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 229,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

