Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $725,300.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $137.83 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $9,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after buying an additional 150,485 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 270,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

