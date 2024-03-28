Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the February 29th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 484,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,072. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.