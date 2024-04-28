Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Decreases By 20.0%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance
Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
