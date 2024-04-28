Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Trimble Stock Performance
Shares of TRMB opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble
Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble
In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trimble
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.