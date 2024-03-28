Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.18

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.18 and last traded at $115.18, with a volume of 17072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

