Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 212,716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 157,078 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.72. 9,018,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,688. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.22.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.