New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in March

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 29th total of 1,679,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.0 days.

New Hope Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131. New Hope has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

