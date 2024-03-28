New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in March

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 29th total of 1,679,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.0 days.
New Hope Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131. New Hope has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.
New Hope Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Hope
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.