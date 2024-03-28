Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 36,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 24,329 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUT stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,211,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.86. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

