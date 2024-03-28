iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $71.15. 597,363 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

