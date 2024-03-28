Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.61

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.61 and last traded at $194.85, with a volume of 16965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.88.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,222,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 488,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

