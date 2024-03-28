JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.04

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 1637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $882.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

