Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.53. 867,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

