Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 34,295 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 349.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for approximately 2.5% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Insperity worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,048,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,529,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,100,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

