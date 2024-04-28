Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $166.19 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.