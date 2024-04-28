Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ternium by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TX opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Stories

