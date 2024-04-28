State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 42,265 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chewy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.90. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

