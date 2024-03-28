Sebold Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

