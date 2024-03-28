MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $217,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 411,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

