Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 419 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $695.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.