Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $142.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

