O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,127.16. 119,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,326. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $821.61 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,067.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $987.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

