Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.84. 292,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,265. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.68 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

