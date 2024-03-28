SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $555.96. 563,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,176. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

