Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 24,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,510. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.