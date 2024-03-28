Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CGW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 24,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,510. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.